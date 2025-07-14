Commuters share firsthand savings data after worker considers e-bike for daily travel: 'I've saved so much money not having a car'

"Batteries last way more than just 2 years."

One potential e-bike user recently took to Reddit to ask about making the switch.

The post was titled, "Can you really save money with [an] e-bike?" The poster goes on to explain they want to save money on gas but worry about the battery life.

Many commuters know the frustration of cars. Sitting in traffic plus costly gas and maintenance are a constant headache.

And that doesn't even take into account the environmental impact. Transportation accounts for 16.2 percent of all global carbon pollution.

That might be why many people are switching to e-bikes for transportation.

E-bikes come with a wide variety of benefits. A huge one is the monetary savings. Obviously, the cost of an e-bike is cheaper than a car. But in the long run, you save money in a variety of ways as gas and maintenance costs are also much less.

Another tremendous benefit is to your health because cycling, even with the assistance an e-bike provides, is a great form of exercise.

And the environmental benefits are substantial. An e-bike takes one gas-guzzling car off the road. This means one fewer car spewing emissions and polluting our air. So, this not only benefits the individual, but also the entire community.

A great way to increase financial and environmental benefits you get from switching to e-bikes is to use solar power.

Commenters on the original post were overwhelmingly supportive of making the switch.

One said, "I've saved so much money not having a car."

Another tried to ease the battery concerns by saying, "Batteries last way more than just 2 years. If you keep them properly maintained, it can last over 5 years…"

