Denver sees miraculous results after giving e-bike rebates to 9,000 Coloradans: 'Like Taylor Swift fans flooding Ticketmaster'

In an encouraging sign for sustainable cities everywhere, Denver's e-bike rebate program is proving to be super successful.

It launched in 2022 with $300,000 in funding, enough to hand out about 600 rebate vouchers to residents who had purchased e-bikes. They were snapped up in record time — "like Taylor Swift fans flooding Ticketmaster," former program lead Mike Salisbury told Mother Jones. Over time, Denver expanded the initiative, ultimately distributing more than 9,000 rebates to help people buy e-bikes.

The results speak for themselves. Research commissioned by the city in 2022 found that people who snagged vouchers now ride an average of 26 miles per week — and 65% ride daily. If even half those rides replace car trips, the program eliminates more than 6.1 million gas-powered miles annually. That's like taking 478 cars off the road and slashing heat-trapping pollution by nearly 190,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

While other cities and states are catching on — from Michigan to North Carolina — advocates say Denver's model proves that these programs can boost sustainability, equity, health, and well-being. Traveling via e-bike not only saves drivers more money than commuting by car (including electric vehicles), but it also slashes pollution clogging the air and harming public health.

For anyone looking to get an e-bike, Upway offers a wide variety — from folding e-bikes to mountain e-bikes — with many models priced up to 60% less than other dealers. Upway also buys used e-bikes, making it easy for owners to upgrade anytime.

Combining an e-bike with home solar maximizes the benefits. Charging at home costs less, slashes utility bills, and cuts home emissions. EnergySage is a free resource that can help you find reliable local installers, get a quote, and save up to $10,000 on installation.

Luchia Brown, a Denver resident who qualified for a $400 rebate, said the program pushed her to finally buy an e-bike, and it revolutionized her routine. "It changed my life!" she told Mother Jones. June Churchill, a low-income resident facing unemployment and housing instability, said her e-bike was "totally crucial to getting and keeping my job." For her, the rebate meant access to more work, better housing, and freedom to move.

"People love it," said Will Toor of the Colorado Energy Office. "There's nothing we've done that has gotten as much positive feedback."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.