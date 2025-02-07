Homeowner in disbelief after learning price of fan purchased at Goodwill: 'It still had the remote and works great'

"My best find was in 1994."

Some thrift finds are gold, especially when it comes to the price-quality ratio.

One Redditor has just proved it to r/ThriftStoreHauls. "What's the best thrift store find you've ever had? I'll go first," they wrote.

From garage sales to flea markets to pawn shops, thrifting lovers now have a pretty large playground to shop for clothes, furniture, jewelry, or, in this case, home appliances.

"I went to the thrift store the other day and found this basically new fan," the Reddit user said.

"I bought it for $25. When I got home, I looked at the bottom and it's a Dyson fan and air filter. Retail price is $500. It still had the remote and works GREAT! Best find of my life!," they added.

Because, yes, thrifting is your best chance at discovering rare or valuable items at great discounts.

More importantly, outside furniture and appliances, giving clothing pieces a second chance at love is a way to reduce the environmental footprint of a billion-dollar industry.

According to United Nations data relayed by Earth.org, fast fashion is the second-largest consumer of water and makes up for 10% of global carbon pollution. And that's not all. It's a sector that is also surrounded by allegations of shady business practices.

Case in point? Attempts by fast-fashion player Shein to hide alleged labor exploitation behind its "propaganda" factory tours.

Other Redditors are just as excited to share their best finds; some of them even choose to sell those at a higher price.

"The resellers are fierce where I am, but last spring I found a Giorgio Armani linen tux style blazer that fits me like it was tailored for me, $30," one of them commented.

"Found full Sterling Silverware set for $60. Sold it for $1,800," another wrote.

And there is certainly a winner in this group of serial thrifters.

"My best find was in 1994. I was at a local Goodwill and met my wife," another Redditor said. "I'm pretty sure I got the best deal ever."

