Shopper thrilled after stumbling upon brand-new kitchen appliance at thrift store: 'An absolutely ridiculous steal'

One lucky shopper found the deal of a lifetime in a thrift store, saving hundreds of dollars on a highly sought-after and pricey kitchen appliance.

On the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a thrifter shared that they purchased a new-to-them Vitamix for $15 at their local thrift store. The blender looked to be in good working order and even came with a book of recipes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote in their caption, "Thank you thrifting gods."

A brand-new Vitamix can cost anywhere from $300 to $600, and even a certified reconditioned model can cost about the same, depending on its features and size.



The incredible deal the shopper found is an excellent example of why shopping second-hand can be beneficial. Multiple people have managed to find highly sought-after appliances in thrift stores, like one recent shopper who picked up a KitchenAid stand mixer for $30 compared to the retail price of $450. Another person found one of the high-quality but expensive Le Creuset pots for $25, compared to at least $260 for a standard Dutch oven.

Apart from the savings, buying second-hand items keeps them from ending up in landfills where they take up precious space and can release gases and other toxins. The EPA reported that Americans throw out two million small appliances like blenders a year, with a small percentage being recycled but most ending up in landfills.

While they break down over hundreds of years, they can release a variety of chemicals like chlorine, fluorine, used oil, polychlorinated biphenyls, hydrochlorofluorocarbon, mercury, refrigerant, beryllium, cadmium, chromium, and lead, according to Certified Recycling — all of which have harmful effects on air and water quality, impacting humans and the environment.

People in the comments were absolutely blown away by the savvy shopper's amazing find.

One person wrote, "I currently work for them! This is an absolutely ridiculous steal lol, enjoy!" They added, "And remember most parts on these are designed to be replaced!" encouraging the thrifter to continue being a sustainable shopper.

