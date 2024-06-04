Shopper shares photo of cult-favorite backpack bought for pennies on the dollar from local thrift store: 'You definitely scored'

By purchasing secondhand items, shoppers can find high-quality, unique pieces at a fraction of the cost of buying new.

A Reddit user's recent thrift store find is inspiring sustainable fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Posted in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, the lucky shopper shared a photo of a gray Fjallraven Kanken backpack they snagged for just 50 cents.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post reads: "Today's bin find! Just needs to be cleaned up a little but the zippers all work and the foam pad was still inside! Got it for 50c!"

The classic Scandinavian backpack, known for its minimalist design and durability, retails for $90.

Thrifting has become an increasingly popular way for savvy consumers to save money while reducing their environmental impact. By purchasing secondhand items, shoppers can find high-quality, unique pieces at a fraction of the cost of buying new.

Not only does thrifting help individuals save money on everyday necessities and discover rare finds, but it also plays a crucial role in keeping items out of landfills. The secondhand market is growing rapidly, with online resale platforms and brick-and-mortar thrift stores surging in popularity.

Recent studies have shown that buying secondhand can have a majorly positive impact on the environment. By extending the life of clothing, accessories, and other items, thrifting reduces the demand for new production, which decreases the use of natural resources and the production of dirty gases.

Fellow Redditors were quick to celebrate the original poster's incredible find.

One commenter wrote: "You definitely scored! Love that it's a fairly simple backpack and hard to lose small things in tiny pockets."

Another chimed in, saying: "Awesome! I have this exact bag and use it really often. Great find!"

As more people become aware of the benefits of thrifting, both for their wallets and the planet, we'll likely continue to see a rise in secondhand shopping.

Next time you need a new bag, consider checking your local thrift store — you never know what treasures you might uncover.

