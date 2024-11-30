  • Home Home

Shopper stuns the internet after sharing photo of $2 yard sale find: 'That's incredible'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Reddit

A thrifter just proved that one person's decluttered jewelry box can be another's treasure, scoring a genuine sterling silver and malachite necklace for just $2 at a yard sale.

The find, shared in Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls community, showcases a pendant featuring a deep green malachite stone set in sterling silver. The original poster noted that after making the purchase, the necklace was "immediately confiscated" by their wife... and who could blame her?

Sterling silver jewelry typically retails anywhere from $50 to several hundred dollars, depending on craftsmanship and design. When you factor in the malachite stone, known for its distinctive green bands and popularity in fine jewelry, this yard sale discovery represents significant savings.

Beyond the financial win, buying preowned clothes and accessories supports a more sustainable lifestyle that benefits both your wallet and the environment. When shoppers choose secondhand jewelry, they reduce the demand for new mining operations, which has substantial environmental impacts, including habitat disruption and increased carbon pollution.




Every piece of jewelry given a second life means fewer precious metals need to be extracted from the Earth. The mining industry accounts for up to 7% of global dirty gas pollution, so choosing preowned jewelry makes more of a difference than you might think.

The thrill of the hunt is part of what makes yard sales and thrift shopping so addictive. You never know when you'll stumble upon a valuable piece someone else overlooked. Fellow thrifting enthusiasts quickly chimed in to celebrate the lucky find.

"GREAT find, a total steal…and I don't blame her!" one commenter wrote

Another added: "Wow!!! Great find …it's beautiful".

A third thrifter summed it up perfectly: "That's incredible!!!!"

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Whether you're hunting for jewelry, clothing, or home goods, secondhand shopping offers the perfect combination of saving money and reducing waste. The next time you spot a yard sale sign, why not stop and take a look? Your own $2 treasure could be waiting.

