Passerby stunned after discovering children's items in dumpster: 'It's amazing what people just throw out'

"I wish I could post more than one picture."

One dumpster diving haul stunned Reddit after a family scored a bunch of new-looking free stuff. It also sparked conversation about clever ways to save money and the surprising things people throw away.

The post, shared to the r/DumpsterDiving community, features a photo of a patio overflowing with the usable items a family rescued from the trash.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I wish I could post more than one picture, but everything you see — the cart, the baby walker, the squares, the cooler, the three-tier rolling cart in the middle, decoration, the fold-up table, and the baby play thing — we all found in dumpsters or by a dumpster today!!!" the poster wrote.

"Me and my husband are expecting our first and there's a lot of stuff to get so we are grateful for anything we can find," they added. "We don't want the cooler cause we find them a lot, but I figured I could post it on Facebook marketplace for free. As I always say, better than a landfill!!!"

For families and individuals alike, dumpster diving can save money while also helping the planet. People throw away perfectly usable items all the time. As one commenter pointed out, "Excellent — those cribs cost almost $500."

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans generate over 290 million tons of trash annually, much of which could be kept out of landfills through reuse, recycling, or repair. After items are rescued from the dumpster or curb, they can be cleaned and reused — whether it's to help a young family with a new little one or a college student outfitting their dorm room.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Anyone dumpster diving should check local laws to make sure it is legal. Avoid unsafe or perishable food items, and sanitize anything you find. Many divers say to stick to well-lit public areas and wear gloves.

And if dumpster diving isn't your thing, shopping at thrift stores can also save you money while keeping items out of landfills. Thrift shoppers have found everything from valuable vintage clothing to high-end home goods.

Commenters applauded the find.

"The family that dives together thrives together," one said. The OP agreed, writing: "Me and my hubby have always dived together. A lot of furniture in our home has been found."

Someone else said, "It's amazing what people just throw out."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.