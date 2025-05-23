Shopper stunned after pulling brand-new products from major retailer's dumpster: 'Makes me sad'

"So many new moms go without."

A TikTok dumpster diver is turning heads and stomachs after revealing an entire haul of perfectly good baby products discarded by a Target store.

In the clip, the creator (@dumpsterdivingmama) pans over a bin stuffed with seemingly unused baby gear: a boxed stroller, a car seat labeled $319, even a sealed product with a 2024 manufacturer date.

"Guys, look at this s***," they say, stunned after finding a completely unopened box. "Seal. F***ing seal. Are you s****** me right now?"

"All Targets are doing it," they comment as they exit the dumpster with their haul.

Dumpster diving, long a niche sustainability practice, is seeing renewed attention as inflation pinches wallets and shoppers become more aware of retail waste.

"We can make some," they say, referencing the value of the baby gear. In this case, the potential savings for families, especially on high-ticket baby items, are significant.

But the real shock isn't just what was found; it's what wasn't done.

"Why doesn't Target donate these to shelters / women shelters to those in need?!" one user asked, echoing the frustration of many viewers.

"Shame on Target!!!! So many new moms go without because they can't afford and Target is just throwing it away. Makes me sad!" said another commenter.

Beyond the moral implications, tossing perfectly usable products is an environmental issue, too.

Landfilled goods contribute to air pollution and waste the resources used to manufacture them. Dumpster diving helps keep these items in use, a small but meaningful act to bring back the circular economy, which is better for the environment.

For those who are less inclined to crawl into dumpsters, there are other ways to help items avoid landfills. You can shop second-hand at thrift stores or even participate in online buy nothing groups.

When you opt for thrifted, salvaged, or upcycled goods, you're helping to limit the demand for wasteful manufacturing processes. Reusing items means you are not contributing to the harmful practices of manufacturing, like methane pollution or leached microplastics.

In essence, every gently used item you rescue is one less product that needs to be produced, shipped, and ultimately discarded.

