Passerby stunned by what they found inside dumpsters on college move-out day: 'It's so sad'

Oscar the Grouch may have missed his calling. That's because there's opportunity in trash cans, if you know where to look.

TikToker Kira Wennerstrom (@kira.gullion) spotlighted how she is transforming wastefulness at college dumpsters into something useful. It's a possibility overlooked by many people and cantankerous Muppets alike.

In a 73-second clip, Wennerstrom reveals an alarming scene inside a campus trash bin. Nearly brand-new and expensive products, including TVs, microwaves, clothing, and exercise equipment, were thrown out.

The students apparently thought the property was easier to junk than take home at semester's end. It's something she sees each year.

"No matter how much wealth I accumulate, I could never imagine tossing perfectly fine appliances rather than donating them to those in need," she said in the clip.

The trash-happy students have seemingly applied fast fashion's throwaway mindset to practically everything else in their dorm rooms. The trend-seeking trade includes cheap imported clothing that is bought and often quickly discarded as styles change.

Forbes listed three fast fashion worries in a 2019 report, including low wages and poor working conditions, polyester pollution, and loads of waste. The sector has grown since then.

The dorm-side dumpster contained clothes, as well as far more valuable items. Wennerstrom even uncovered a Tide container with a bunch of unused laundry pods at the bottom. New containers cost around $20.

By salvaging the goods and donating them, she is preventing the products from going to a landfill. But there's also an opportunity. The items could be sold online to make a profit. Or, earn store credits by finding a location that rewards electronics recycling. Each person produces about 46 pounds of harmful e-waste annually, according to the World Economic Forum.

Dumpster diving doesn't come without peril. Wennerstrom was chest high in a bin, so climbing in and out of some of the containers can be a challenge. It's also a good idea to check for "No Trespassing" signs or other rules. And every bin isn't going to hold treasure. Sometimes it's just legit garbage.

Other opportunities include neighborhood spring cleanups. Municipalities often hold these events as a way for community members to unload junk. But as others declutter, you can often find useful items to keep or donate. Even discarded jars can be repurposed into containers to rein in your junk drawer.

Wennerstrom was troubled by the amount of unopened food thrown out, per the clip. Some of it could be salvaged, but others, like a case of duck eggs, probably shouldn't be used (she said her father took them).

"It's so sad to see all this waste," one viewer commented.

