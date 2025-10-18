Pet owner reveals clever hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'Have to try this'

Dogs get bored, too — and busy pups can quickly turn your home upside down. However, keeping your dog entertained doesn't require fancy toys that cost a fortune.

Amos Pearce (@amospearce) shared a simple, zero-cost way on TikTok to keep pups busy using empty toilet paper rolls. This DIY game keeps your dog active and mentally engaged. It also lets you repurpose household waste that otherwise ends up in the trash.

The scoop

In the video, the creator demonstrated how to turn ordinary cardboard tubes into a treat-dispensing toy. They also used an old cardboard egg carton as a base for the toilet paper rolls.

First, they place rolls in the egg carton, pushing each tube down firmly so they don't easily fall off. Then, they add treats to each tube. As the dog nudges, paws, or even rolls the tubes, the treats will fall out, providing excitement, entertainment, and mental stimulation.

"Your dog will LOVE it," the poster wrote in the video.

How it's helping

The biggest perk of DIY hacks like this? Money saved. Plus, you get to customize each toy to better suit your dog's personality and play style.

When you buy enrichment toys like treat dispensers and puzzle games, costs can quickly add up.

USA Today reported that the pet industry continues to grow, and by 2030, it's estimated that pet owners will spend around $207 billion. Pet owners spent an average total amount of $1,516 in 2024, per the American Veterinary Medical Association. This excludes adoption or purchase costs.

The hack also provides an eco-friendly way to reduce cardboard, helping reduce household waste.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. generated a total of 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste in 2018. That's 4.9 pounds of waste generated per person per day. A 2024 Global Waste Management Outlook report by the United Nations Environment Program estimated that by 2050, the world's municipal solid waste will reach 3.8 billion tonnes.

Small acts like this can help reduce crowding in landfills and prevent potentially hazardous materials like plastic waste from reaching oceans, helping protect marine life.

What everyone's saying

Commenters praised the simple, eco-friendly hack.

"Cool! I'll have to try this one," wrote one user.

"It's super fun," replied the original poster.

