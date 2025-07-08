Pet owner shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'She absolutely loves it'

One pet owner shared her easy and inexpensive hack for keeping her dog entertained and mentally stimulated. All you need are some healthy dog treats and an empty toilet paper roll.

The scoop

The next time you finish a roll of toilet paper, think twice before throwing it out. TikToker LucyKalice (@lucykalice) demonstrated a simple way to turn a toilet paper roll into an enrichment toy for dogs.

Start by taking the toilet paper roll and cutting two holes in the center using a pair of scissors. Next, fold over one side of the roll before filling the makeshift container with some dog treats.

After adding the treats, fold over the other end so that the treats are securely inside.

"DIY dog enrichment toy using toilet roll…can also use kitchen roll tube etc!" Lucy wrote in the caption. "It's amazing what becomes a toy when you have a dog."

How it's helping

As a pet owner, costs can quickly add up. Finding creative ways to make DIY toys can help you save money.

Making your own pet toys out of items you already have is a great way to save money while keeping your dog happy.

Thanks to Kalice's hack, pet owners can repurpose and recycle toilet paper rolls, reducing the demand for new dog toys, which are often made out of plastic. New toys also consume significant resources in their production and transportation, contributing to the planet's overheating.

With simple tricks like this, you can reduce your household's waste, helping to keep unnecessary items out of landfills, where they emit harmful gases into the atmosphere.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were impressed with the simple yet effective DIY toy.

"Mine would eat the cardboard before the treats," joked one TikToker.

"I do this with a paper towel roll but don't cut holes," added another user. "Lasts longer and she absolutely loves it!"

