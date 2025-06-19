  • Home Home

Dog trainer shares money-saving method to make use of old toilet paper rolls: 'My lab loves it when I do this'

by Katie Lowe
"Awesome idea."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Does your dog need a little extra workout today? This TikToker has a great tip for reusing paper towels and toilet paper rolls to add some enrichment to their dog's dinner time.

The scoop

The dog owner collected the cardboard rolls inside finished paper towels and toilet paper, and turned them into a puzzle for their puppy. "I've been collecting these to create an enrichment game for my dog," the TikToker said.

@pupscoutsdogtraining Tried a little DIY enrichment game for the first time! This is super easy & something that anyone can do! 🧻🐶 #dogtok #braingame #dogtraining #dogenrichment #dogs #doggames #enrichmentfordogs #enrichmentforpets #dogsoftiktok #tiktokdogs #diy #cutedogs ♬ Calm Down - Rema

PupScouts Dog Training (@pupscoutsdogtraining) is a TikTok account with tons of tips for encouraging good behavior in dogs. But smart dogs need lots of stimulation to avoid getting into trouble. That's why this TikToker is combining upcycling and creativity to help their dog enjoy their dinner and get a bit of exercise at the same time.

The trainer folds over part of the roll to create a pocket, slips a few pieces of kibble in, and then seals it by folding down the other side. "It looks like a little package or present," the poster said.

How it's helping

This hack can save you money, since it involves materials you likely already have lying around. There is no need to go to a pet shop to buy a plastic bowl or puzzle toy to help your dog get some extra enrichment.

This avoids extra microplastics in your dog's diet, and then, once the rolls are shredded, they are even easier to compost.

This kind of tip kills two birds with one stone when you consider all of the waste created by consumerist culture. Dogs are no exception.

Pets go through countless toys every year, from balls, ropes, bones, stuffed animals, and other plastic entertainment. These are not suitable for traditional recycling, so it can be challenging to figure out how to avoid contributing to a landfill.

Although you can always repair a toy by sewing it, or donate the item to an animal shelter if it's in good shape, it's much easier to just be able to dump the toy in the compost when your dog is done. That's why this cardboard hack is not only environmentally friendly, but also time-saving. 

What everyone's saying

"I'm giving this a try! Thanks for the affordable idea," one commenter said.

"Awesome idea, I'm going to do this with Roscoe today," another dog owner wrote.
"My lab loves it when I do this," another said.

