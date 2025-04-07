Mom shares simple, money-saving hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Definitely doing this'

Tossing your empty toilet paper rolls might be your go-to solution to eliminate bathroom clutter, but TikToker Amanda Michelle (@amandamichelle.mc) shared a more creative use for your leftover tubes.

The scoop

As reported by NBC, household manufacturer Kimberly-Clark estimated that we discard 17 billion toilet paper tubes each year — "enough to fill the Empire State Building twice," to put that number into perspective. The majority of these tubes end up in our already-overburdened landfills.

Instead of tossing them in the trash, Amanda suggested using empty toilet rolls to set up fun sorting games for toddlers. In the video, she showed us five tubes fixed to the wall, each marked with a different color.

To demonstrate the activity, she dropped colored pom-poms through their corresponding tube. The children's toy company Lovevery noted that sorting activities like the one Amanda designed can help with cognitive development in children, training them in pattern recognition and logical thinking.

How it's helping

Store-bought sorting toys can cost you around $20 to $40 on average. Amanda's DIY activity is not only cheap — she said she spent $1 on pom-poms and zero additional dollars for the toilet rolls she had lying around — but also easy to set up and highly customizable.

If your child doesn't like pom-poms, you can opt for buttons. You can even stick the rolls end-to-end and design fun slides by putting the sorting tubes at a slant.

By keeping your toilet paper rolls out of landfills, you're also sticking up for the planet. According to Reel, overflowing landfills release methane, carbon dioxide, and other pollutants into the atmosphere, posing risks to respiratory health and local water supplies.

When landfills grow, the overflow of garbage also threatens natural wildlife habitats on land and in the ocean, endangering flora and fauna.

You don't need to be a parent to be responsible with your leftovers. Toilet paper rolls can be used in home decor, composting, and other eco-conscious practices. Your old clothes, electronics, pill bottles, and even coffee grounds can all save you money while you declutter, and it will help you contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle.

What everyone's saying

Comments were overwhelmingly supportive of Amanda's cute learning activity and her devotion to building a greener household.

"Genius!!!" one user commented.

Another said: "Soooo smart and easy!!"

"Definitely doing this," a third added.

