Pet owner shares money-saving trick using old toilet paper rolls: 'Easy to make and they love it'

Once you finish a roll of toilet paper, consider making a cat toy. As TikToker Maria (@cats.explained) demonstrated, recycling this common household item can provide hours of free fun for your kitty.

The scoop

The toy hack is simple. Once the toilet paper is gone, take the roll and cut it into five or six equal pieces. Next, put those pieces together to form a ball. Then, put a treat inside. (Your cat will really appreciate that last step.)

How it's helping

As Maria wrote, this is an "easy to make DIY cat toy your cat will love." Keep your fur baby entertained while giving them a treat. You can do so without spending money at a pet store.

A used toilet paper roll is a common household waste item that would otherwise sit in a landfill. When you know your options for reusing or recycling, such as making cat toys or sending old clothing to Trashie, you avoid adding trash to those dumps and help the environment heal.

Landfills are a major source of methane gas as items break down. Those emissions trap heat in the atmosphere, causing the planet to overheat and enabling unusual weather patterns, including longer droughts, larger hurricanes, rising sea levels, and out-of-season wildfires.

When you get more creative with items you already have, you can decrease your carbon footprint and save a buck. Another pet hack is to turn the roll into a pinwheel for animals with "open-rooted" teeth to chew on, thereby trimming their chompers.

People with green thumbs are also putting used toilet paper rolls to good use. You can shred the cardboard and add it to compost or use it as part of "lasagna mulching." Gardeners can sow seeds inside them and place them in the ground when ready.

What everyone's saying

The many pet parents in the comments loved this hack.

"Easy to make and they love it!" wrote one.

Of course, some frisky felines may be a bit too active with the cardboard ball. One cat owner stated, "I would do this, but my cat is savage and will rip this to shreds."

It's not just for cats. Another said, "It can work for other animals as well, including hamsters because I have one."

