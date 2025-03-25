Expert shares idea for DIY dog toy using old T-shirts: 'It's actually pretty cute'

Give your old clothes a second life, and treat your furry friend to a new toy. Thanks to this simple hack from Kristopher Juniel, USA Today's host on "Problem Solved" (@problemsolved), you can discover how to transform old clothes into pet toys.

The scoop

The next time you have old clothes, think twice before donating them. With this simple trick, you can turn those fabrics into toys for your dog.

Start by sorting through your old clothes and selecting pieces that are 100% cotton. You only need a few strips of fabric to make the toy, so even a single T-shirt can do the trick.

Once you've selected your clothes, be sure to gently wash them with some soap and water, avoiding any fabric softeners or scent boosters.

After washing and drying the clothes, lay them on a flat surface to cut the fabric into strips. Kristopher recommends cutting just the fabric, leaving out any logos or prints for the toy. Try to cut the pieces around the same length and at least a few inches wide. Once you're done cutting three strips of fabric, tie a knot at one end to hold them together.

The last step is to just braid the three pieces, making sure to keep the braid very tight. Finish the braid off with another knot at the end, and you now have a new toy for your dog.

"The easiest way to create a tug toy," says Kristopher. "And it's actually pretty cute."

How it's helping

Kristopher's hack is not only making dogs happy but also pet owners. By repurposing unwanted clothes, Kristopher is teaching Internet users a simple, practical way to declutter their closets.

What's more, extending the life of clothing items combats environmental challenges as well. Textile waste is a massive global crisis, with 101 million tons of clothing waste produced worldwide each year. However, by upcycling, you help keep those items out of landfills where they emit planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited to learn the clever hack and eager to try it out at home.

"Great idea!" wrote one user.

"This guy knows everything!" commented another TikToker. "Thanks for the killer content and keep it up!"

"Nice, man," wrote one user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





