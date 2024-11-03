  • Home Home

Woman shares clothing hack to save your wallet this season: 'I'm so ready for fall fashion'

by Leslie Sattler
"I can look at these individual pieces with fresh eyes and find new inspo."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Fall fashion is here. But before you click "add to cart" on a whole new wardrobe, this genius storage hack might make you fall in love with last year's looks all over again.

One sustainability expert's video shows how packing away off-season clothes can help you rediscover forgotten favorites while saving money and reducing waste.

The scoop

Sustainability influencer and social media consultant Aimee (@sustainablyaimee) demonstrates her seasonal clothing swap routine on Instagram, turning what could be a mundane task into a self-care moment.

"Pack away clothes for the off-season," she explains, showing how she stores summer pieces in a suitcase while reintroducing herself to her fall wardrobe. She tries on each article of clothing, keeping the pieces she still loves and donating the ones she doesn't.




"It means I can look at these individual pieces with fresh eyes and find new inspo for outfits without having to buy new for events or getting pressured by trends," Aimee shares in her caption.

How it's helping

Storing off-season clothes reduces closet clutter and makes getting dressed easier. Plus, when you unpack seasonal items months later, it feels like shopping your own wardrobe, helping you resist the urge to buy new pieces just because you're bored with your current options.

The environmental impact is significant, too. The average American trashes over 81 pounds of clothing each year, per Earth.Org, much of which ends up in methane-emitting landfills. Finding fresh ways to style and appreciate what you already own reduces textile waste and keeps money in your pocket.

What everyone's saying

The video resonated with viewers who are trying to shop more mindfully.

One commenter was eager to embrace the seasonal switch: "I'm so ready for fall fashion!!"

"Can't wait to wear all these amazing pieces again," another commented, excited to rediscover their stored clothing.

Remember: next time seasonal marketing tries to convince you that you need a whole new wardrobe, check what treasures might be hiding in last year's carefully packed clothes first.

x