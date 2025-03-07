Woman shares game-changing hack to turn your cluttered closet into amazing rewards — here's how it works

If you have been meaning to do a closet cleanout and would love some rewards as an incentive, check out Trashie to see if it's the right choice for you.

Instagram influencer Julia Hawkins (@iamjuliahawkins) created a Reel for her audience to share the process of her recent closet cleanout. Instead of trying to sell her items or donating to an overwhelmed recycling center, she partnered with Trashie, a textile and tech recycling program that sent her rewards in exchange for her old garments.

How does Trashie work?

Trashie is very easy to use, as it takes a lot of the hassle out of the donation experience. First, the consumer selects how many Take Back Bags they need — ranging from a single to a six-pack. Upon arrival of the bag to your home, you fill it with clean clothes, bags, shoes, linens, or jewelry.

When you are done filling your bag, you scan the QR code on the bag to create a prepaid shipping label and drop it at your nearest UPS location. Upon shipping, you will earn rewards called TrashieCash for every bag and tech box you ship.

Each bag costs $20, unless you buy the six-pack, which makes one of the bags free. However, the cost of shipping a full bag is cheaper than if you were to factor in shipping for a sale or if the Take Back Bags were free but you paid for shipping instead.

Why should I use Trashie?

Trashie guarantees that your clothing will be recycled properly. Every item is assessed to determine whether or not it can be resold, donated, or recycled for its materials. If you recycle tech, Trashie performs data sanitization to guarantee all personal data is erased.

Trashie also provides updates to its followers regarding its environmental impact as well as where the items were donated and resorted to provide transparency.

By participating in the program, you can extend the life cycle of a product, reduce the average waste contributed to landfills every year, and lower your personal carbon footprint, all while making more space in your home to live more calmly.

Every bag diverts up to 15 pounds of textile waste and saves 1,598 gallons of water plus 151 pounds of carbon pollution — the equivalent of 2,000 miles driven by the average car.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

There are many other recycling program opportunities — which means great progress in the fight against fast fashion. You can recycle textiles through retailers including Gap, ThredUp, and Patagonia; however, the going exchange is usually a reward incentive for the host brand.

The benefit of Trashie is that you can exchange your goods for a variety of rewards, such as discounts at Thrive Market, Audiobooks, Dylan's Candy Bar, Chewy, Sephora, and Regal theaters. Plus, you can recycle more than just clothes with Trashie.

If you have been meaning to do a closet cleanout and would love some rewards as an incentive, check out Trashie to see if it's the right choice for you.

