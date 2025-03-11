You can rake in exclusive rewards by trading your unwanted clothes: 'This is so helpful'

"Just fill it up, send it back, and they'll make sure everything finds a new home instead of ending up in a landfill."

Clearing out your or your children's closets just got a lot less stressful and a lot more rewarding.

Trashie's Take Back Bag is a recycling program that lets you exchange unwanted clothes for exclusive rewards, all while helping to keep old textiles out of landfills. Instead of tossing out worn-out or outdated clothes, this program allows you to declutter responsibly and earn perks in the process.

Sustainable content creator Katelynn Nekola (@K.neeekola) partnered with Trashie to promote the Take Back Bag, demonstrating how easy it is to participate while emphasizing the importance of keeping textiles out of landfills.

In an Instagram Reel, she walked through the simple steps of using the bag and highlighted how participants can turn a day of cleaning into a convenient way to help the planet (and the household).

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

Here's how to turn your unwanted clothes into rewards: First, order a Take Back Bag from Trashie's website. Each bag costs $20 and can hold up to 15 pounds of clothing and textiles. Then, fill it up with clothes you no longer need, including worn-out T-shirts, old jeans, socks, and even bras.

Next, send it back using the prepaid shipping label included in your bag. Finally, receive rewards after your bag is processed.

Trashie sorts through the clothes and either recycles or repurposes them. In return, participants receive TrashieCash, which can be redeemed for discounts with partner brands.

Nekola demonstrated this process in her video, showing how the Take Back Bag provides an effortless way to clean out your closet while benefiting from exclusive perks. She wrote: "Just fill it up, send it back, and they'll make sure everything finds a new home instead of ending up in a landfill."

Why should I participate?

Instead of stuffing old clothes into donation bins or sending them to the landfill — according to Greenpeace, 85% of all textiles end up there — this program offers an organized way to clear space while getting something in return. Participants receive rewards they can use toward items they want, making this a win-win situation.

Programs like this are helping reduce the excess of textile waste. The fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to pollution, with synthetic fibers like polyester taking hundreds of years to decompose.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

If Trashie's Take Back Bag sounds like a great fit for you and your family, there are other programs worth exploring.

For Days has a Take Back Bag and accepts used clothing from any brand and rewards customers with discounts on future purchases. ThredUp has a Clean Out Kit that allows users to send in gently used clothes and earn store credit, contributing to a more circular fashion economy. Patagonia's Worn Wear program offers store credit when customers trade in used Patagonia gear, promoting sustainability and secondhand shopping.

Smart recycling programs make it so that instead of throwing away old clothes, you can repurpose them while earning rewards, helping both your bank account and the ultimate goal of lowering the rising global temperatures.

One Instagram user said: "This is such a good idea!"

Another wrote: "This is so helpful to be able to get the old items out of the house."

