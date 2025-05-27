  • Home Home

Plant enthusiast transforms old plastic pots into genius flower arrangement solution: 'Great idea'

"Why is no one talking about this?"

by Kim LaCapria
Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram is a great source for clever sustainability hacks, including a mind-blowing tip to improve the appearance of DIY flower arrangements while diverting plastic from landfills. 

The scoop

Emily Auffrey (@nycapartmenthome) wowed followers with a flower-arranging trick that's as clever as it is simple — and it hinges on an oft-discarded plastic pot in which plants are often sold.

Disposable plant pots don't initially appear to have much potential in the way of repurposing. They're flimsy, often already cracked at the time of purchase, and offer little in the way of aesthetic value.

Auffrey's brilliant insight leverages an apparent downside to give disposable plant pots an unexpected second life and to address a common hassle when creating DIY flower arrangements.

In the span of 10 seconds, Auffrey displays a modified disposable plant pot, one with carefully placed, stem-sized holes dotting its underside. She places the inverted pot into a decorative vase, using it to create a florist-quality arrangement.

After arranging the stems, she adjusts them with shears and adds water to her DIY "flower frog."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

How it's helping

Auffrey's flower frog has so many upsides, among them extending the life of a single-use plastic item rather than sending it to a landfill.

Repurposing is an important part of the circular economy, and in this case, Auffrey's approach solves a real problem. It also saves money on flower arrangements, as retail flower frogs can cost $20 or more, and professional arrangements can be even costlier.

Home and decor influencers often advise followers to "shop your home" as a way to spend less and reduce unnecessary consumption, but Auffrey's tip utilizes something that would otherwise wind up in the trash.

While not everything can be repurposed or upcycled, decluttering can be an unexpected source of income, too. If you no longer need it and can't repurpose it, old clothes and used electronics can easily be turned into cash on platforms like Poshmark or ThredUp.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were unanimously impressed by Auffrey's Instagram Reel.

"Oh my GOSH! This is so smart," one user enthused. 

"Why is no one talking about this?" Auffrey agreed, admitting she finally found "a use for the 20k nursery pots we have hoarded."

