Gardener shares genius hack to make the most of empty food containers: 'I've saved up loads of containers'

"That will be a sizable garden."

Starting seeds indoors is a fantastic way to jumpstart the gardening season. Buying dozens of tiny starter pots can add up, though, both in cost and plastic use. One resourceful gardener shared a brilliant hack: empty yogurt cups.

The twofold solution proves you don't need fancy equipment to nurture new plant life.

The scoop

Instead of tossing out their roommate's empty yogurt containers, a clever Redditor used them as perfect little pots for starting seeds. Photos from the original poster show that the process is incredibly simple.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

First, they cut the yogurt cups horizontally to make them shorter. This creates a more suitable depth for seedlings. Then, using a sharp tool, they poked several small holes in the bottom of each cup half.

These holes allow excess water to drain out. Preventing the delicate roots from becoming waterlogged and rotting is a crucial step.

As an extra smart touch, the Reddit user repurposed the plastic lid that often comes with yogurt cups. The lid became a saucer underneath the cup-pot to catch drainage and keep surfaces clean.

So far, the Redditor has potted basil, pansies, sweet peas, mint, and winecup mallows.

How it's helping

This simple upcycling trick is an excellent money-saver. Instead of spending money on flimsy plastic starter pots that last a season or two, you're using something you already have for free.

Savvy gardening like this is all about making do with what's available. Giving everyday items a second life before recycling or discarding them is a smart choice for your wallet and garden.

The yogurt cup hack is a small but meaningful win for the planet. Every container reused is one less piece of plastic potentially ending up in a landfill or polluting our waterways. Reducing plastic waste helps keep our environment cleaner and healthier.

To learn more sustainable solutions for common household items, check out organizations like GotSneakers, ThredUP, and Trashie.

What everyone's saying

Fellow Redditors chimed in with appreciation for the easy, effective, and eco-friendly idea.

"I've saved up loads of containers to do the same," said one enthusiastic user.

Another voiced their encouragement, "That will be a sizable garden. Here's hoping they all do well and prosper."

"Love to see it," one praised.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.