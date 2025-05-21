Gardener shares genius method for reusing empty medicine bottles: 'Gave me the first smile of the day'

"I hope it does well for you."

A Redditor found an interesting way to reuse prescription medicine bottles.

They are "so curious" to see what happens next.

The scoop

The original poster took leaves from their garden to propagate and saw a tiny bit to plant. They nipped it off and potted it with a small amount of succulent soil mix into a prescription medicine bottle, melting holes in the side and bottom with a soldering iron to allow for proper drainage.

The photos show that the makeshift planter with the sprig inside measured just under 4 inches in height, but it is already bringing joy to the OP.

This creative hack is one example of how environmentally conscious people find unique ways to help the planet by reusing or repurposing items that would typically be discarded.

How it's helping

Whenever we reuse or repurpose items that would otherwise end up in landfills, we take small steps to protect the environment — and small steps add up to progress.

Landfill waste poses significant environmental threats because plastics, clothes, electronics, and other items release toxic chemicals as they sit there. These chemicals can seep into the environment through the soil, contaminating water supplies and posing serious health risks to humans and animals.

The health effects that can result from exposure to these chemicals through contaminated food, water, and air are concerning.

To make matters worse, when waste in landfills breaks down, it produces methane, a gas that contributes to the warming of the planet. Landfills are huge contributors to methane pollution.

Reducing landfill waste through recycling or reusing items is one action we can take to make positive changes. The OP's creative use of a prescription bottle that otherwise would have been discarded is an excellent example of a small change everyone can make.

What everyone's saying

The OP was delighted with their new plant and expressed excitement about watching it grow.

"Great! I hope it does well for you," said one Redditor.

The OP shared that the plant had already brought them joy, stating that it "gave me the first smile of the day!"

The OP shared that the plant had already brought them joy, stating that it "gave me the first smile of the day!"