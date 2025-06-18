  • Home Home

Pet owner shares money-saving hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Give to your dog and watch them enjoy'

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: TikTok

When dogs get hyper, it's always beneficial to give them a toy to channel their energy. Amid price hikes across the country, dog owners may not be so keen to spend money on a dog toy that will ultimately end up being thrown out. 

One dog owner created the perfect solution with an easy dog enrichment toy made out of materials you can find lying around your house.

@barking.blueberry Easy enrichment made from stuff around the house! #dogenrichment #enrichment #dog #dogsoftiktok ♬ Sh-boom (Life Could Be a Dream) - The Road Cruisers

The TikTok creator, who goes by their dog's name Blueberry on TikTok (@barking.blueberry), reveals just how quick, easy, and affordable this enrichment activity is for you and your dog to enjoy.

The scoop

All you need is a paper towel roll, which are usually thrown into the recycling, as well as half a paper bag

Fold one side of the paper towel roll shut, add in dog treats or kibble, close the other end of the paper towel roll, then roll the whole thing up in half of a paper bag.

Finally, "give to your dog and watch them enjoy!" the TikToker exclaims at the end of the video.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

How it's helping

Due to the Trump Administration's sweeping tariffs, which took effect in April, a reported rise in the cost of pet ownership has followed. 

The Global Times explained that "a significant share of pet accessories–including toys, leashes, and bedding–are manufactured in countries including China, and tariffs on these products would directly push up retail prices, tightening pressure on consumers' wallets," referring to an April report put out by Petworks

In a report on the True Cost of Pet Parenthood in 2025, a majority of pet owners, at 52% of those asked, worried that tariffs would drive costs even higher in the coming months. It also revealed that 28% of pet owners are already struggling to afford essential pet supplies. 

Hacks that utilize items around the house will likely become even more popular as an affordable method for keeping your pets happy. 

And there are environmental benefits. Without buying traditional dog toys, dog owners are mitigating the endless production supply chain, meaning less plastic waste and planet-harming pollution that comes from production. 

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were thrilled to uncover an affordable option to entertain their pets.

"Great idea," wrote one commenter.

Another put it succinctly: "This is such a great way to recycle these items while taking care of our doggos."

