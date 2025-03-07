  • Home Home

Pet owner shares simple DIY dog toy made out of fabric scraps: 'Great idea'

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

If you have a dog, you know how quickly they can tear up store-bought toys. No matter how cute it is, your dog likely doesn't care what it looks like. However, a Reddit user has a great DIY toy that you won't care to see getting torn to shreds. 

The dog owner shared an image in the r/upcycling subreddit of the toy they made out of fabric scraps. There's a grey toy with a patient pup looking up, ready to play. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP said, "I know my pups will shred this in minutes, but it's a great use for fabric scraps and stuffing from old toys." 

Pet stores have many cute dog toys, but it can cost you a lot to keep replacing them. Using scraps of fabric and stuffing from your dog's old toys is a great way to save you money. If you don't have fabric, you can even upcycle your old clothes

You might be surprised how much of a difference it could make to find more sustainable ways to entertain your pup.

According to The Kind Pet, "634 million dog toys are thrown away in the U.S. every year. With 80 million pet dogs, that's over seven toys per pup in the landfill each year."

While dog toys are not the only items in landfills, Sustainability For All explained that landfills release toxic gases, a mixture of methane and carbon dioxide, into the atmosphere. These gases warm the planet and contribute to the frequency and severity of extreme weather events like heat waves, hurricanes, and droughts. 

Additionally, landfills contaminate the local groundwater and soil. 

So next time you're about to grab that cute plush dog toy, think about how long your dog will actually play with it and what happens after your furry baby has fun. 

If you are not much of a crafter, PetSmart has started eco-friendly programs, including recycling old dog toys. 

Many pet parents on Reddit were excited about this hack.

One user said, "Great idea."

Another commented, "I do this to make catnip toys for my cats."

