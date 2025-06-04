DIYer shares clever tip for household upgrade using old toilet paper rolls: 'Really makes it look classy'

"My kids looked at me crazy when I did this."

Simple aesthetic upgrades in your home can refresh your space and make your home feel more luxurious. A simple tip shared by a DIYer can help you upgrade your curtains for free — all you need is some toilet rolls.

The scoop

Posting on TikTok, Brittany (@naturallybritty) shared a DIY tutorial for upgrading your home curtains, giving them a more grand appearance.

In the tutorial, Brittany shows you how to use toilet rolls to give your curtains a more luxurious look by using them in between the curtain eyelets to keep the fabric more spaced out.

All you need to do is take the curtains down and thread the rolls onto the curtain pole in between the eyelets and behind the fabric so that they can't be seen once the curtains are hung. This simple trick stops the curtains from bunching together and gives a more grand appearance to any window.

How it's helping

People can spend a lot of money making upgrades to their homes to improve their appearance. Simple DIY tips like these can help people make the changes themselves using items they already have, which helps them to save big on home improvement.

There are lots of other ways you can save money by doing things yourself, including making holiday decorations and pet toys from items you have around your home. These tips are not only great for keeping money in your wallet, but they also help to reduce the amount of waste you throw away.

The average American currently throws away approximately 4.9 pounds of trash every day, per the EPA, which is contributing to overflowing and expanding landfills. Repurposing waste or recycling it can help reduce the amount being sent to landfills, protecting the environment and reducing the risks that landfills pose to public health.

There are lots of ways to reduce waste, from finding ways to repurpose packaging and containers to knowing the recycling options in your area. Additionally, some organizations will even reward you for recycling your old clothes and electronics.

What everyone's saying

Several commenters shared their appreciation for the hack, with one writing that they'd already tried it. "My kids looked at me crazy when I did this," the commenter wrote.

Another inspired commentator wrote, "Really makes it look classy."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.