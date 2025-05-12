Dog owner shares money-saving hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'So adorable'

Empty toilet paper rolls have been creatively reused for various functions — from styling curls to creating cheap fire-starting kits. The dog owner of Honey the Boxer (@honey_the_boxer) shared a video on TikTok demonstrating an easy way to create a DIY dog enrichment activity using empty toilet paper rolls.

The scoop

Similar to this cat mom who created a feeder puzzle out of a shoe box and many empty toilet paper rolls, Honey the Boxer's owner made an inexpensive DIY cardboard puzzle, hiding dog treats in the rolls.

To make this cardboard puzzle, the dog owner cut up empty paper towel rolls into thirds and mixed in some empty toilet paper rolls in a shoe box. They folded up the sides of one end of each roll and dropped in some treats.

"Close the other end with some space in the middle," the video's caption reads. The little gap in the opening most likely allows the dog to sniff out the treats and makes it easier for the dog to undo the ends.

How it's helping

Enrichment toys for dogs can range from $10 to $20, with more elaborately designed and durable toys costing even more.

The beauty of this DIY enrichment toy is that it is inexpensive and easy to make with things you may already have at home. Instead of throwing out empty toilet paper rolls into the garbage, which ends up crowding our landfills, you can repurpose packaging and create your own unique dog toy to keep your dog mentally engaged and happy.

If your dog rips into the puzzle, it won't hurt your wallet, as the toy didn't cost you anything extra.

Cardboard is also a planet-friendly, recyclable material — recycling helps divert discarded waste from crowding the landfill, which helps reduce ocean pollution.

You can also help cut down on landfill waste by reducing textile waste. Programs like Trashie's Take Back Bag and ThredUp's Clean Out Kit will take back your old and unwanted clothes and give them a second life by selling them as pre-loved items. Depending on the program, you may earn back rewards or cash for your closet cleanout.

What everyone's saying

Though many dog owners recognized the creativity behind this hack, some also acknowledged that their dogs might not react and behave as well as the dog on camera.

"My dog would eat the cardboard," one viewer commented.

Another dog owner concurred, "Bowser would first enjoy ripping the c*** out of the box and paper rolls, and after it looks like confetti she'd look for the treats. Fun idea!!"

"So adorable," a third commenter wrote.

