Pet owner shares creative way to reuse old toilet paper rolls: 'Great idea'

This TikTok trick will keep your bunny's teeth off your furniture, and all you'll need is a toilet paper roll.

The scoop

Bun-mama Marni Licursi (@itswalterhops) shared a cheap and simple way she keeps TikTok star Walter, an English Angora rabbit, entertained.

"This is a toilet paper roll that I have cut on both ends and made into like a little pinwheel, and they like to chew on it [and] toss it around," she says. "[It] helps keep those teeth trimmed."

As Marni mentions, rabbits and other pets, like guinea pigs, chinchillas, and rats, have "open-rooted" teeth, which means they don't stop growing. To prevent overgrown teeth, rabbits should always have something to chew, like hay, cardboard, willow, and bamboo.

Marni also makes other paper towel roll toys by cutting the cardboard into rings, layering them, and hiding treats inside.

"There's all kinds of toys and things you can make from home that are inexpensive to keep your bunny entertained," she says.

How it's helping

Bunnies chew and chew — sometimes on your furniture, too. Constantly buying chew toys can get expensive, but DIY-ing some at home can save you a bit of money, and keep your furniture looking nice, too.

Don't let their simple appearance deceive you — those cardboard rolls are super versatile. With leftover toilet paper tubes and scissors, it's quick and easy to make treat tumblers, hay balls, and other chew toys. A little creativity goes a long way toward keeping your pet healthy and entertained.

There are a ton of DIY toys for cats and dogs, too. Upcycle old T-shirts into the perfect tug-of-war toy for your dog, or stuff old socks with fur and catnip for your cat. One Redditor took it to another level by reusing old lumber to craft incredible cat shelves.

Upcycling, whether it's toilet paper tube toys, spray paint can lid lanterns, or hot sauce bottle candle holders, is a great way to save money while preventing waste from entering landfills.

What everyone is saying

