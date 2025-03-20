Gardener shares clever way to kickstart your garden using toilet paper rolls: 'That's brilliant'

Starting a garden doesn't have to be expensive or complicated — and one gardener's simple hack proves it. TikToker Laura (@younggrowersclub) shared a super simple and ingenious seed-starting method to build your garden without breaking the bank.

The scoop

Laura demonstrated how to cultivate your garden in a way that repurposes an incredibly common everyday household waste: toilet paper roll tubes.

In the video, the gardener fills empty toilet paper roll tubes with compost, places them in a pot, and plants sweet pea seeds inside. "Sowing them in toilet roll tubes means I can pop them straight in the ground when they're ready to go outside," the uploader explained.

The rolls help the seeds sprout while keeping them neatly contained, highlighting the hack's simplicity and effectiveness.

How it's helping

This hack isn't just a budget-friendly way to start a garden — it's also a huge time-saver. Instead of buying plastic seed trays, you can recycle materials you already have at home, cutting down on unnecessary purchases. Plus, since the toilet paper rolls break down naturally, there's no need to disturb the roots when transplanting your seedlings, which helps them grow stronger and healthier.

More importantly, this hack is great for the planet. Repurposing cardboard tubes keeps them out of landfills, reducing waste that would otherwise contribute to direct pollution.

Growing your own food or flowers at home can also help cut down on transportation-related pollution from store-bought produce and plants making this a sustainable hack that's light on your pockets and great for the environment.

What everyone's saying

The gardening community on TikTok was thrilled with this easy, eco-friendly trick.

"That's brilliant," one commenter posted.

Another appreciated the simplicity of the hack and said: "I like the idea of burying the toilet roll tubes, seems more secure!"

One commenter recommended expanding this method to "flowers" and said it would be a "great idea!"

If you're looking for more eco-friendly gardening tips, consider composting your food scraps to enrich your soil naturally or using coffee grounds as a natural pest repellent. Small swaps like these make gardening more sustainable while saving money and resources.

Ready to give this hack a try? Gather those empty toilet paper rolls, grab some seeds, and start growing!

