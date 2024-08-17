Experts issue disturbing warning that wildfires could rage for longer than usual: 'We have months to go'

"Every dimension of this fire season looks increasingly problematic from here on out."

In the United States and Canada, wildfires have already burned more than 15.9 million acres this year. The long-term forecast of likely above-average temperatures continuing into fall does not bode well for the rest of the season.

What's happening?

Through Aug. 16, over 30,000 wildfires have burned more than 5.4 million acres in the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center. While the number of fires so far is below the "year-to-date" average for the past 10 years, the number of acres burned is over 1 million more than the average from 2014 to 2023.

Also through Aug. 16, Canada has experienced more than 4,700 fires that have burned over 10.5 million acres, per data from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. That is already above the 10-year average of over 7.9 million acres burned per year in the country.

The Canadian government noted the country had its "most destructive" wildfire season on record last year when 16.5 million hectares (over 40 million acres) were burned by Sept. 5. It was "an area larger than Greece," the Government of Canada website noted.

Scientists are concerned this is going to be a long season.

"We could see continued fire through September and October, maybe even November," University of California, Los Angeles, climate scientist Dr. Daniel Swain said, per The New York Times. "We have months to go."

Swain also told the Times: "Every dimension of this fire season looks increasingly problematic from here on out."

Why is an active year for wildfires in North America important?

Extreme heat this summer coupled with an ongoing drought in many parts of the western U.S. have made this an extremely challenging year for firefighters.

The National Interagency Fire Center's North American Seasonal Fire Assessment and Outlook, updated Aug. 12, listed the shift to La Niña conditions this summer and drought as critical factors that continue to influence significant fire potential. Their forecasts covered July through September (and into October for some forecasts).

The NIFC outlook said "above normal significant fire potential is forecast for much of the Northwest, northern Great Basin, and northern California through September."

While wildfire seasons can vary between years of high activity to years of lower activity, Dr. Swain said a warming world is making the highly active years more fierce for fires.

"The long-term trend is toward more extreme, longer and more intense fire seasons," Dr. Swain told The New York Times.

Studies have found that as the Earth warms from increasing amounts of heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere due to human activities, wildfires are becoming more frequent and more intense.

What can be done about wildfires?

Some companies have turned to ancient techniques to develop fire-resistant structures, while others have developed revolutionary new materials to withstand high heat.

Ultimately, it is clear our warming world is negatively impacting wildfire activity, so cooling our planet by switching from dirty energy sources to renewable ones is vital.

Opting to ride a bike instead of driving, considering an electric vehicle for your next vehicle purchase, and modernizing your home with solar panels can help.

