Cat owner shares genius use for old toilet paper rolls: 'This is perfect'

Keep kitty entertained for hours with this super simple TikTok trick.

The scoop

Hang on to those used toilet paper rolls — your cat is going to love this. TikTok account Emu (@lifewithemu) shared an innovative and inexpensive way to provide enrichment for your cat, and all you need is toilet paper rolls.

"This is your sign to save a small cardboard box and toilet paper rolls for a stimulating enrichment toy for your kitties," the TikToker said.

Simply insert the cardboard tubes into a small box or container, and sprinkle some treats throughout. Then, sit back and watch as your pet sniffs, digs, and pokes around as they try to reach the treats.

"These easy puzzle toys are a great way to stimulate your kitties brains," they wrote, and added that their cats "spent over an hour doing this!"

How it's working

Don't waste your money on cheap cat toys — you know cats prefer the box it came in anyway. Always choose high-quality, long-lasting pet toys, or you can easily make your own.

Many cat toys, like plastic springs and colorful balls, are made of polyvinyl chloride, a type of plastic that not only harms the planet but also leaches toxic chemicals. Other toys with strings, feathers, or tails also pose an ingestion risk, especially if your pet likes to chew.

DIY toys, like this old sock with crinkly paper inside, are a great way to entertain your furbaby, save money, and recycle what would otherwise be trash. Don't leave your other pets out — you can upcycle tug-of-war toys for your dog and chew toys for your bunny, too.

Want to make healthier, safer choices for your pets while saving money? Upgrade to eco-friendly kitty litter, like pine pellets, and try out an all-natural pet food.

What people are saying

Commenters loved how a simple idea could keep their cats interested for hours.

"Oh my gosh this is perfect," one user wrote.

"I add some crumpled paper on top of everything and [my cat finds] it very fun," another commenter said.

A third user joked that their "cat would eat the toilet rolls and forget the [s]nacks."

