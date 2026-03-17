Homeowner left 'absolutely fuming' after neighbor repeatedly trespasses into their backyard: 'Report [and] get cameras'

"Call the cops … so the next time they think twice."

Having a disruptive neighbor can be challenging enough if they are obnoxious on their own property. It goes to another level if they trespass and become disruptive on yours.

A United Kingdom-based Redditor took to the r/BadNeighbors subreddit to ask for advice on how to handle a couple they referred to as "awful people."

"The guy keeps coming in our garden by going over the fence and cutting our trees, including a newly planted olive tree, saying it was in their garden," they shared. "It wasn't, as the gardener came last week."

While this situation left them "absolutely fuming," their frustration with the neighbors dated back years.

In that span, the neighbors had been noisily and chaotically "building up their house," blasting music and singing loudly. After they cut the tree, they inexplicably defended the destruction as a way to save the OP money on a gardener.

That pretzel logic didn't exactly pan out, as the OP had to hire a professional to clear the branches from their garden. They were also bummed out since the tree was providing much-needed shade in increasingly warm conditions.

Unfortunately, overbearing neighbors aren't limited to one place. Trees are often the target, with offenders stealthily looking for ways to get rid of them when nobody's looking.

When these bad neighbors take matters into their own hands, things can quickly go south. Incorrect tree pruning not only harms the tree but also impacts its ability to absorb carbon and produce oxygen. As the OP noted, it can diminish the cooling properties that make trees so appealing in hot weather.

It's also illegal to take action on someone else's property, which the community made sure the OP knew. Users also wanted them to get working on ways to both incriminate the neighbor and get justice.

"This is vandalism. Call the cops and report them so the next time they think twice or you have a record of them already being a problem," one wrote.

Another person had a similar directive: "Report. Get cameras."

"Look up your local tree laws," someone else suggested. "You can sue their a**** for harming your trees."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.