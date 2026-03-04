Homeowner enraged after trespassing neighbor damages their property: 'Document, report and install cameras'

"[It] would be great if you can find an avenue to rectify this wrong."

A homeowner in Australia recently expressed shock and indignation after a dispute with a trespassing neighbor over a cut-down tree.

In the body of their post in the r/AusLegal subreddit, the Reddit user explained their fraught history with the neighbor.

Following an overall sense of disharmony and multiple threats to sue, the homeowner in question made sure to keep their overhanging branches above the 2.5-meter 8.2-foot minimum — legally mandated in Australia — but apparently failed to appease their hostile neighbor.

"What can I do, besides reporting to council and lodging a case via QCAT?" the OP asked the subreddit.

On top of the surface-level legal violation that comes with trespassing, it's likely that the loss of the tree held a symbolic value for this homeowner, who no doubt had channeled substantial effort into the health and maintenance of their yard, in addition to the branch-trimming that kept its growth within legal parameters.

Not only that, but trees are expensive to grow and maintain. Although the OP didn't mention the specific type of tree they used to have, it's reasonable to assume that their neighbor's actions cost them the equivalent of at least a few thousand U.S. dollars.

Fortunately, it's likely that if the OP follows proper procedure and presents evidence of their neighbor's actions, the neighbor may face financial penalties — but of course, this doesn't undo the damage.

Trees aren't just sources of shade or an eye-catching splotch of greenery; they're essential cornerstones in local ecosystems, offering shelter to small animals and filtering air and water.

Folks in the subreddit were quick to advise the original poster to take legal action against their neighbor, both to penalize this blunder and to disincentivize others from making similar poor decisions. After all, it's far from the first or only time something like this has transpired with tree-owning homeowners.

"Document, report and install cameras because she will keep pushing this boundary," one user recommended. "Next act you'll have on film and you'll have a much easier time dealing with her bs."

"We consulted a solicitor we paid and a family member who is a solicitor when we had a neighbour do a similar thing," wrote another commenter. They went on to conclude, "[It] would be great if you can find an avenue to rectify this wrong — but when we looked into it — any wins seemed to come at a great financial and emotional cost."

