Homeowner devastated after discovering neighbor's destructive act: 'So wrong in so many ways'

It's always nice when a neighbor offers help or pitches in on a project. But that is only useful when they've actually asked what's needed, rather than taking matters into their own hands.

One Redditor shared that their neighbor cut a limb from a tree on their lot without permission, claiming it was "community property."

The original poster noted that while the tree is located beside a road, it is not near any powerlines, does not interfere with the street in any way, and has public access for utilities and government needs.

The neighbor insisted they had done nothing wrong, but the OP said the tree is "ruined" and "it is inevitable that it will eventually die."

Several Redditors suggested that the OP seek advice on subreddits dedicated to tree law. Regulations vary from state to state and town to town, so hiring an expert can help clarify issues related to property lines and tree locations.

Regardless of whether the tree was a potential nuisance, cutting a tree limb without approval and with apparently little to no experience is infuriating and potentially hazardous. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration noted that during tree trimming and removal, workers can suffer falls, be struck by branches, damage cars, experience lacerations, or come into contact with active power lines. The neighbor could have had any of those things happen to them, causing even more legal and personal headaches for the OP.

There are many stories of neighbors removing trees or branches without permission. In Florida, for example, one neighbor cut down cypress trees without permission, even though they often need permits for removal.

Neighbors can often cause setbacks when it comes to environmentally-friendly practices or home upgrades, even if they mean well. Speaking directly with them is a great first step, but if they refuse to engage, seeking out help from professionals and local legal resources is the next best bet.

The OP turned to the subreddit to ask for guidance on how to handle the situation after confronting the neighbor, and Redditors offered both sympathy and advice.

"What your neighbor did is so wrong in so many ways," one person wrote. "And I am very sorry about your tree."

Another recommended contacting an arborist, adding, "If the arborist says the cuttings could kill the tree, send neighbor a copy of the report, via certified mail. This gives him notice that he could be liable for the replacement of the tree, if it dies."

