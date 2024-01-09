Lucky shopper stunned to uncover true value of thrifted bargain candle: ‘This is next-level’

Many people shop at thrift stores to score good deals on clothes and household goods like furniture and decor. It’s always fun to see what bargains you’ll discover, and sometimes, they’re just too good to pass up.

One thrifter took to Reddit to share their incredible find: a $74 candle priced at just $3. In the caption, the poster wrote, “Everything looks authentic too.” The Redditor then posted a screenshot from the candle brand’s website to show the original price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The high-end fragrance company Diptyque is well-known for its hand-crafted candles, but you can normally only find them in luxury stores like Barneys and Bergdorf Goodman. That makes this mimosa-scented candle an absolute steal, and many commenters agreed.

“Nice score!!! I just found a brand new capri volcano mid size candle for .99¢ and was over the moon about that- this is next-level tho!” one Reddit user said.

You might expect that any fragrance the candle once had would have faded, but surprisingly, it still had a light, flowery smell, as the original poster explained.

In the comments, the Redditor described finding another normally expensive candle while thrifting previously, proving that buying secondhand items can help if you’re on a budget. Not only can thrifting save you some serious cash, but it’s also a great way to find unique or rare items.

Plus, with many people worried about the economy, shopping at thrift stores is quickly becoming trendy again, especially with younger generations. According to a recent report by online thrift giant thredUP, the global resale market is expected to reach $350 billion by 2027.

And if those aren’t enough reasons to get thrifting, it’s also better for the environment because it reduces the amount of trash in landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, around 50% of garbage produced in the U.S. gets disposed of in landfills.

Some of the trash breaks down in the environment, but items like a glass candle could take one million years to decompose. So, reusing or recycling items can give them a longer life and make the planet healthier.

Many commenters couldn’t believe the Redditor’s luck in finding the candle.

“So jealous, that’s a great find! Those candles smell amazing!” one user said.

“Yess I love owning rich people things too … only at thrift store prices! It’s so fun to feel luxurious,” another commenter added.

