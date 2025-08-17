Shopper thrilled after discovering hidden gem at thrift store: 'Highway robbery'

A Redditor proudly showed off the "coolest piece of furniture" they've found at a thrift shop — a stunning rocking chair. Despite a four-figure new retail price, the lucky shopper got the standout item for the price of a meal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Rocking chairs became popular in the 1800s, so vintage ones can be high-priced items. The one in the Reddit photo is a Mid-Century Danish Rocking Chair from 1stDIBS, retailing for over $2,000. However, the OP found this chair in mint condition for only $30.

As this Reddit post proves, thrifting isn't just for finding vintage clothes. These stores can be havens for high-quality, expertly crafted furniture that can put today's newly constructed items to shame.

For example, IKEA is a popular brand that provides attractive, cheap furniture. However, the company's furniture isn't renowned for longevity, which works against its sustainable image.

Contrast that with the Danish rocking chair crafted from sculpted walnut wood and wool fabric — two recyclable materials. Plus, walnut wood is strong, dense, and resists warping. The wood's premium quality can make such furniture extra pricey, making the $30 price tag an even bigger steal.

Another thrift shopper also scored a $30 chair, a Stressless Ekornes chair, which retails for $3,000. Someone else got an iconic Bentwood rocker for $25.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Looking for second-hand items can reduce your home furnishing budget. According to Homeguide, the cost to furnish a home ranges from $4,000 to $100,000. The recently imposed tariffs will likely increase imported furniture and raw material prices by 20-40%, according to Architectural Digest.

Shoppers can avoid those increases by seeing what thrifting has to offer. Access to high-end quality items, some of which are no longer being made, has encouraged savvy people to resell them for profit. One shopper found a Kroehler dresser for only $4.99, but may be able to resell the antique for thousands more.

As shoppers save money and fill their homes with cool stuff, they also help the environment by not filling up landfills. Less trash reduces carbon and methane pollution that traps heat, which led to a record hot year in 2024.

The commenters were impressed with the beauty of the chair and the amazing price.

"$30? Highway Robbery," proclaimed one commenter.

Another exclaimed, "So envious."

"That looks insanely comfortable and beautiful," noted one.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.