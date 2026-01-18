Passerby thrilled after finding quality item left out for free on street: 'Who would put this on the curb?'

A table discovered on the curbside completely upgraded one Redditor's dining room.

Vintage furniture is often your best bet of finding something unique and well-made to outfit your home. The subreddit r/Mid_Century is made up of fans of vintage furniture.

One Redditor made a lucky discovery when they found a stunning 8-foot walnut table for free on their curbside.

Though the furniture needed a bit of restoration, the original poster transformed it into a gleaming feature piece that wouldn't look out of place in a high-end vintage store.

Keeping your eyes peeled for hidden treasures left on your neighborhood curbsides is a great way to find anything from everyday essentials to rare and valuable goods. If you do happen to find something expensive, you could even earn a few bucks by selling it secondhand.

If you have useful goods that you no longer need, consider leaving them on your curb for others to make the most of. Along with doing a good deed, you'd also be keeping high-quality items from ending up in a landfill.

Another eco-friendly way to reduce waste and save money is to check out your local thrift stores. Whether you're looking for clothes, high-end appliances, or quirky home goods, thrifting can help you land a real bargain.

Overconsumption and waste are huge problems that are worsened by fast fashion and microtrends. The planet has finite resources, and breaking up with fast fashion is key for people looking to live more thriftily and sustainably.

Mending, upcycling, and taking part in clothes swaps can help build community while protecting the planet at the same time.

Reddit users were wowed by the original poster's freebie.

"Who would put this on the curb??" one gobsmacked Redditor wrote.

"Great find," someone else commented. "I just bought that exact table and chairs and paid 700 for it."

One user summed up the curbside find succinctly: "One word: fantastic!"

