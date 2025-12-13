Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after item for cheap in local thrift shop: 'Great find'

A thrifter's long-running treasure hunt finally paid off after they uncovered a rare "paper bag vase" at their local secondhand store — and the internet is celebrating right along with them.

The viral post, shared in r/ThriftStoreHauls, has quickly gained attention from fellow thrifters who know just how exciting it is to stumble upon a quirky, highly sought-after piece for only a few dollars.

The Reddit user explained they had been "looking for a paper bag vase for a couple years now" before spotting one for just $2.99, calling the find a dream come true for collectors.

The vase, designed to look exactly like a crinkled paper lunch bag, fooled more than a few people — including the cashier.

"They nailed the details on this," the poster wrote, noting that even store employees had to take a closer look.

Other commenters echoed the surprise, with one saying: "For a second I thought this was an actual paper bag … and that's a compliment."





Finds such as this are a big part of why thrifting has surged in popularity. Beyond helping shoppers score one-of-a-kind items, secondhand shopping keeps usable goods out of landfills — a major environmental win. Similar discoveries, from shoppers finding rare art pieces to collectors uncovering valuable vintage homeware at steep discounts, highlight some of the thrills of thrifting while protecting our planet.

Thrifting also helps people furnish their homes affordably, and resources on how to shop at thrift stores offer tips for finding quality items while cutting down on waste. As the resale market continues to grow, more shoppers are embracing secondhand buying as a way to save money, reduce pollution from manufacturing, and discover their own "white whale" treasures.

Commenters on the post shared plenty of excitement — and envy.

"This is so unbelievably cool, I never knew such a thing existed!" one person wrote.

"I've ALWAYS wanted one of these," another added.

A third summed up the feeling of many thrifters: "Jealous! GREAT find."

