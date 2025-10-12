Passerby discovers valuable item sitting out for free on curb: 'Not bad for 0 dollars'

"Oh I wish I could have found something like that."

It turns out you don't need to scroll Facebook Marketplace or hit thrift stores to find a deal. Sometimes, it's sitting right on the curb waiting to be claimed.

In a post to the "r/lawnmowers" subreddit, one user shared a photo and details of their latest score: a Toro 22-inch Recycler lawn mower with a 190cc Briggs & Stratton engine, picked up straight from the curb. The mower came with a handwritten sign reading "needs carb work?" and, surprisingly, the bag attachment was still there, too.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Once home, the Redditor got to work, cleaning out packed dirt, re-gapping the spark plug, and blowing dust from the coil. After less than half an hour of work, the Toro started right up. "Not bad for 0 dollars and 20min of my time," they wrote. "I'll probably use it a few times on the leaves and then list it in the spring."

The post grabbed attention because it shows what a little effort can uncover. A mower that looked abandoned ended up fully functional with just a quick cleanup, saving the Redditor money and turning what someone else discarded into something practical. For anyone watching curbs and thrift piles, it's a reminder that value often hides in plain sight. And that rescuing items like this keeps perfectly good things from going to waste.

Every piece of equipment, furniture, or household item gets a second life, saving energy and materials required to produce a new one. Small repairs and thoughtful reuse may seem minor, but multiplied across neighborhoods and cities, this can make a measurable difference in reducing unnecessary consumption and keeping working items in circulation.

Commenters shared reactions and their own experiences. "What a gem," one wrote. "Oh i wish i could have found something like that. Those sell good when running," added another.

One longtime thrifter reflected: "In the 15 years since I moved out, Ive never paid for lawn equipment besides my string trimmer. I always want one of the nicer, self propelled or electric mowers, but [I'll] be damned if I spend 500$ on something I can get for free"

Several users also posted photos of their own curbside finds, from mowers and edgers to a demo saw and other tools headed for the trash, showing that discarded items often have a second life waiting just a few blocks away.

