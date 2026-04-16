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5 amazing high-priced items people found sitting curbside for free

You never know what people are going to put out on trash day.

by Stephen Proctor
A pile of discarded furniture and items leaning against a green hedge beside a pathway.

Photo Credit: iStock

Thrift shopping is a great way to get quality items for cheap while simultaneously reducing waste. 

But what's better than finding something for cheap is finding something for free, and sometimes, you get exactly that with special and high-priced items just sitting on the curb.

1. Designer handbags

Discarded furniture, appliances, and cardboard boxes on a grass lawn.
Photo Credit: iStock

When a neighbor moves out, you might expect to find some unwanted furniture on the curb, but a bag full of expensive purses and handbags? That might sound unbelievable, but that's exactly what happened to one person who looked around after their neighbor moved.

In the bag were several Michael Kors handbags and purses — one of which still had the tag on it and was priced at $328 — and even a couple of Louis Vuitton bags, too.

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2. A pricey musical instrument

Disassembled dresser and storage containers sitting on green grass next to a sidewalk.
Photo Credit: iStock

You never know what people are going to put out on trash day, and sometimes it's outright shocking. One Redditor happened upon a cello complete with a case and bow. Outside of a few damaged strings on the bow, everything was in good shape.

The original poster added in the comments that they were going to do the right thing and try to find out if someone was missing a perfectly fine cello.

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3. Le Creuset cookware

Assorted bowls and kitchenware sitting on a red tile sidewalk, next to a stone wall.
Photo Credit: iStock

Some people just don't seem to know what they're tossing out. For example, if someone is willing to set two Le Creuset skillets worth hundreds of dollars each out on the curb, they probably don't know what they have.

But that blunder on their part turned into a great score for someone else. This person found two Le Creuset enameled cast-iron pans just waiting to be found. To top off the score, they also snagged a set of stylish cherry red Le Creuset salt and pepper shakers.

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4. An electric drum kit

A food pedal for an electric drum kit sitting on a wood floor.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Sometimes the universe just works in your favor. This Redditor, who wrote that they always wanted to play the drums, found an electric drum kit just sitting there next to their apartment dumpster.

The kit was made by Alesis, which has prices ranging from around $350 to over $1,000. So if they give the drums a try and a music career isn't in their future, the drum kit could still sell for a pretty penny.

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5. An ultra-comfy chair

A wide residential street lined with houses and mature trees on a fall day.
Photo Credit: iStock

This Redditor's dad delivers mail in a wealthy neighborhood. He tipped them off about an incredible curb find, and they got there to claim it as quickly as possible. What they found was what appeared to be a Stressless-style recliner, which can retail for several hundred to thousands of dollars.

The chair itself got a completely different second life. The original poster said they use it as their ultra-comfortable gaming chair.

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