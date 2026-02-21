  • Home Home

Passerby thrilled after finding high-end items left out free on curb: 'No way'

"Great find! Enjoy!"

by Christine Dulion
One lucky individual picked up multiple Le Creuset skillets and a set of cherry-red salt and pepper shakers for free off a curb.

Photo Credit: iStock

A home cook got applause online after sharing photos of an unbelievable curbside score: multiple Le Creuset skillets as well as a set of cherry-red salt and pepper shakers — all rescued for free.

The thread, shared to Reddit, shows the poster showing off two enameled cast-iron pans alongside the caption, "Found these on the curb today. How'd I do?" Unsurprisingly, commenters were stunned. One simply replied, "No way! Nice score," while another added, "Jealous. They need a good clean is all."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The cookware, which typically retails for well over $100 per pan, sparked conversation about curbside treasure hunting — and how much value people unknowingly toss away every day.

The moment points to a trend among savvy shoppers who keep an eye on curbs, dumpsters, and neighborhood cleanouts for perfectly usable items. From furniture and small appliances to cookware and home furnishings, curbside pickups can save people serious money on everyday necessities. 

And it can even turn into a side hustle when you find items that can be resold for a profit — lucky people have stumbled across everything from vintage trunks to rare mid-century furniture pieces.

It also mirrors the appeal of shopping at thrift stores, where shoppers regularly uncover quality goods for pennies on the dollar. Beyond the financial upside, reusing items keeps functional products out of overcrowded landfills and reduces the demand for manufacturing — a win for both wallets and the planet.

Whether it's a premium skillet, a solid wood chair, or a barely used blender, curbside rescues and thrift store treasures prove that saving money doesn't have to mean sacrificing quality. Sometimes, it just means being in the right place at the right time — and having room in your trunk for found treasures.

In this case, commenters celebrated the score. "Great find! Enjoy!" one wrote. Another added, "10/10," with a third joking, "That is surely a trap."

Cool Divider