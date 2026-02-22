Passerby stunned after discovering 'expensive' item left out for free on curb: 'I can't believe this was put out'

One lucky Redditor struck gold on trash day, rescuing a cello worth hundreds of dollars from the curbside.

The user shared photos of a full-sized cello complete with case and bow in r/Curbfind.

"The most expensive curb find I've seen. A whole cello?? Complete with a case and bow?? In great condition, apart from the bow that has some damaged strings. I can't believe this was put out for trash," they shared in the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit

Just in case you haven't heard, picking up items from curbsides, at dump sites, and on the cheap at secondhand stores comes with several benefits. Budget-conscious explorers can save major money on everyday necessities and high-quality items, some of which would otherwise cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Just like shopping at thrift stores, curbside browsing allows you to discover rare and valuable items that can sometimes be resold for profit after touchups and cleaning.

Additionally, eco-friendly finds are a great way to keep otherwise perfectly functional items out of landfills and reduce demand for manufacturing that consumes resources and generates pollution. Rescuing usable items extends their lifespans and prevents waste from overwhelming disposal systems.

One Redditor shared their own success story in the comments.

"I've got one of these! Neighbors put their house up during that low-interest crazy time during the pandemic. It was a cash deal that was WAY over asking price; IYKYK. I've never pulled over so fast. No bow or case, needed new strings...other than that, 100% good to go. Top-tier trash day haul," they wrote.

Another person noted the surprising frequency of musical instruments finds to be had: "So as crazy as it sounds, I've found three acoustic guitars at three different times and locations all set out for the trash. I play one of them often."

The original poster noted they were checking the area for any missing cellos before calling it their own.

"Just so it's out there, we've been on the lookout for any kids missing cellos within our area! We're not going to mess with it much, other than minor cleaning since it had some leaves in it, until we're certain it wasn't an accident," they clarified in the comments.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.