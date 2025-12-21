Resident thrilled after finding sought-after item left out near apartment dumpsters: 'No way'

Getting thrifty doesn't always involve thrift stores. Sometimes, it's as simple as looking outside your front door.

A Redditor shared their amazing discovery after doing just that in the r/Curbfind subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



In their post, they shared a photo of an electric drum set and wrote, "I always wanted to play the drums…today I found this next to my apartment dumpster."

The black drum kit is from the brand Alesis. When sales aren't running, their options retail anywhere from $349 to well over $1,000 at Guitar Center (even for used options). No matter what model they could've purchased, this was truly a steal.

Shopping at your local thrift store can save you tons on everyday essentials and the occasional luxury find. At the same time, you might just discover the item you've been longing for sitting on a curb somewhere.

Many people toss out perfectly good items, placing them curbside for the garbage to pick up. This offers the perfect opportunity for those driving or walking by to pick them up for free instead of paying retail. Checking dump sites for salvageable and still-working items can also help.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

You might even find an item that's rare or valuable sitting by someone's curb. In addition to the money-saving benefits, you could even earn money if you decide to resell the item.

Best of all, by picking up curbside items or buying used instead of new, you're keeping items out of landfills and reducing carbon emissions. Reducing your waste whenever possible can keep your household and our planet decluttered.

Redditors were impressed with the original poster's find and quick to congratulate them.

"A dream come true???!!!! This is awesome!!!" one user exclaimed.

Another user added, "No way!"

Someone else shared an incredible find of their own and said, "Lucky. I found a huge Yamaha keyboard by mine but it won't power on. Hope yours rocks!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.