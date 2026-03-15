Passerby shares photo of surprising discovery on curb after homeowner moves out: '[I] am truly jealous'

A Redditor was able to go on a fashion shopping spree simply by stepping out their front door and checking their curb.

In the r/Curbfind subreddit, the original poster shared that they found a "bag of bags" on their curb after someone moved out near them.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The bag contained several high-end brands, like a Michael Kors tote with the tag still on it, retailing for $328, as well as several other items from the brand, not to mention two small Louis Vuitton handbags.

The OP said they planned to donate some of the items and take others to Buffalo Exchange, a fashion reseller where they could earn some serious cash for the high-fashion items.

Picking up items from the curb that are destined for the dump is a great way to potentially make some money by reselling, like the OP. It's even possible to refurbish and list things like furniture if you have the necessary skills and tools.

It's also a great way to save money on necessary items, like the person who found a KitchenAid mixer on the curb and restored it to working condition with a little TLC.

Thrifting and secondhand shopping are other excellent options for saving money on high-end, high-quality items. You can save $100 a year on average by thrift shopping and make similarly incredible finds as the OP.

Apart from the financial benefits and wonderful discoveries, checking out curbs or secondhand shopping also keeps perfectly good items from ending up in the landfill, where they'll take centuries to break down and produce pollution as they do.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 12.1 million tons of furniture and 11.3 million tons of textiles were disposed of in landfills in 2018. Many of those materials could likely have been reused or repurposed rather than going to waste.

Redditors in the comments were happy for the OP, if not a tad envious of their incredible luck.

"Such a great curb find!" one person wrote. "Am truly jealous!"

"Dang," another added. "That's a good find."

"Other people's trash is definitely our treasures," another celebrated. "Such a score!"

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