Passerby thrilled after finding unique items left out for free on curb: 'I love it'

Redditors took to the comments to voice their praise.

One Redditor just scored what might be the curb-shopping equivalent of treasure: a matching set of stylish vintage chairs.

In a post shared to the r/CurbFind community, the user showcased the incredible furniture rescue.

The first photo shows the exact moment they spotted the abandoned chairs on the roadside; the second shows one of the chairs cleaned and proudly displayed in their living room.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the find itself is impressive, the best part might be the price tag: zero dollars.

Stories like this are becoming more common as people embrace curb shopping, thrifting, and secondhand purchases as smart strategies for decorating their homes without draining their bank accounts.

According to many thrifters, curbside finds aren't just cheap alternatives; sometimes they're rare, high-quality pieces worth hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

Examples of these finds are not hard to come by. One passerby found Pottery Barn Decor marked 90% off at a thrift store, and another uncovered a pristine wooden table sitting on the curb for free.

The benefits are hard to ignore. Instead of spending hundreds on mass-produced furniture, curb shoppers can bring home solid wood, vintage construction, or designer brands all for free.

With prices on everyday essentials rising, finding high-end pieces without paying retail can be a game-changer.

The furniture industry is one of the most waste-producing consumer sectors, and manufacturing new pieces often requires resource-intensive materials like hardwood, steel, foam, and plastics.

Many items are treated with varnishes and other chemicals that release pollution during production and can make discarded furniture difficult to recycle.

Add in overseas manufacturing and long-distance freight transport — often across multiple continents — and each new sofa, chair, or dresser comes with a significant polluting footprint before it even reaches someone's living room.

Choosing secondhand options helps avoid that environmental cost while still allowing shoppers to access high-quality, long-lasting designs.

Redditors took to the comments to voice their praise for such a unique design.

"I love it!" wrote one.

On the original poster's placement of the chair in their home, one Redditor commented: "What a lovely little reading nook!"

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.