Shopper floored after scoring jaw-dropping deal at thrift store: 'You literally found a unicorn'

Most thrift shoppers dream of stumbling upon a rare, high-value item for just a few dollars — and one lucky Redditor recently hit the jackpot in a way that has Kindle fans losing their minds.

A user on r/kindle shared a now-viral post after scoring a 10th-generation Kindle Oasis with LTE for only $12 at a local thrift store. Commenters quickly pointed out that this model originally retailed for far more than the poster thought — one person revealed it sold for $350 when new.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the shopper wrote: "I found a 10th generation Oasis and this model has LTE. Apparently this is kind of rare? Either way, I picked it up for $12 and I think it was originally at least $140." They added that they already own a Paperwhite but had just been thinking about wanting a Kindle with physical buttons — making the find even more exciting.

This kind of moment captures one of the biggest joys of thrifting: the thrill of discovering something valuable for a fraction of the cost.

Thrifting doesn't just save money — it keeps perfectly usable tech, clothing, furniture, and more out of landfills. Upgrading your tech secondhand is also a smart alternative to buying new, especially as electronics can be expensive and resource-intensive to produce.

It's easy to see why more people are turning to thrift stores as a go-to shopping strategy. Thrifting can save the average shopper up to $1,700 a year, and you never know when you'll uncover an incredible treasure like this one.

Commenters on the Reddit post were stunned by the score.

"That's the most insane thrift store find I've ever seen," one user wrote.

"That's pretty much the best Kindle thrift find I've ever seen. Highly desirable Oasis. Well spotted!" added another.

"That Oasis with LTE actually retailed for $350 when new (not $140) - you literally found a unicorn for $12 lol," someone else commented.

