Passerby stunned after finding high-quality items for free on curb: 'Our elderly neighbors had just put them out'

Vintage, cozy chairs are all the rage for those who love kicking their feet up after a long day. Unfortunately, finding the right comfy chairs can cost homeowners a fortune if they search for them in furniture stores. One Redditor proved that there's no need to break the bank to get the comfy aesthetic of your dreams.

The curbside find lent itself fantastically to their gaming room, complete with relaxed lighting, books, and a vintage, seventies feel. Many realized the untapped benefits of sourcing finds on the curbside.

"Our elderly neighbors had just put them out," the OP explained to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. "Perfect for our basement gaming room!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Fully refurnishing a home can range from $6,400 for smaller homes to $60,000 for larger ones, according to Experian.

On top of that, fast furniture or traditionally made furniture can break quickly, meaning homeowners must source new ones to replace them more frequently than if they bought resilient pieces that last. This alone can make a substantial difference to one's savings, which is why sourcing unbelievable finds from resale areas helps ensure items will last, and you get a great deal for quality.

Every year, millions of perfectly usable pieces of furniture end up in landfills simply because they're out of style or have minor wear. By rescuing curbside items, homeowners can extend the lifespan of those materials and reduce the demand for new production, in turn, lessening waste, pollution, and resource consumption.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The environmental cost of the fast furniture industry is staggering. Mass-produced furniture is often made with cheap, synthetic materials that can release harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. Not only can these materials harm your own health, but the production and manufacturing that use these chemicals contribute to air, water, and soil pollution.

By contrast, reclaiming furniture promotes a sustainable, circular approach to consumption. It reduces the need for new raw materials, saves water and energy that would otherwise go into manufacturing, and keeps waste out of landfills.

Redditors could not help but exclaim their praise for the OP's find.

"Very jealous!" wrote one.

Many loved the vintage aesthetic feel that could only be found with true, antique items sourced through resale.

"I am basking in the Seventies vibe of your game room," one commenter expressed.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.