Passerby thrilled after finding much-needed item for free on sidewalk: 'Feeling lucky'

Unexpected gifts arrive in all forms: by mail, in a garden, or in the arms of a loved one. But for one lucky Reddit user, they found a great gift on a stranger's front lawn.

In a post made in the r/CurbFind subreddit, this Redditor shared images and a story. They had found a fantastic little shelf sitting in someone's front yard next to their trash bin.

"[I] was walking my son to school when I saw the cube shelves next to the trash bin," the original poster shared. "I snagged them immediately and put them in the wagon stroller."

The OP went on to say, "Feeling lucky, especially after paying $60 for shelf storage this past weekend."

Beyond the surprise of the find itself, this kind of curbside discovery is an example of why so many people swear by secondhand hunting.

Picking up free items is one of the simplest ways to save money on everyday essentials. That's especially true when those essentials cost far more than you're willing to spend.

Whether it's sturdy storage shelves, used furniture, or even tools and electronics, curbside treasures can easily replace expensive purchases. And for some, it's a source of side income if you choose to resell pieces that are high-quality.

Plus, by reusing items that were set to be discarded, you save them from ending up in pollution-producing landfills.

Similar to taking free curbside items, thrift shopping is another way to get inexpensive, high-quality items while protecting the environment. Some thrifters have reported finding incredible bargains at their local stores.

The comment section marveled at OP's luck and how great the shelves look.

"Nice find!" one user wrote.

"That's a good find. You can never have enough storage," another added.

If you have an item you'd like to give away, consider donating it to a thrift store. You could also leave it temporarily on your curb with a "free" sign.

