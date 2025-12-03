Shopper shares photos of absurd find at thrift store: 'This can't be real'

Thrift stores can often provide consumers with inexpensive alternatives to virtually any product under the sun. Why purchase a brand new item when you can purchase a similar secondhand item in good condition at just a fraction of the cost?

However, sometimes shoppers can stumble across items in thrift stores that make them scratch their heads. For one Redditor, they discovered a couple of clothing items at their local shop that didn't exactly scream "discount." They took to r/thrifting to gauge the reaction of the community.

"This is getting ridiculous," the original poster wrote.

They shared a couple of photos of clothing items that appeared to be severely overpriced. The True Religion jacket in question was listed at $399.99. While pricey on its right, it gets even worse when comparing the company's current offering of brand new jackets on its online storefront. The most expensive jacket listed on the website was $249.

"The retail price for these ain't even this much," the original poster added.

While the eye-popping price tags found by the Redditor can certainly be alarming to some, examples of this type of overcharging are not typical at most thrift shops. Generally, shoppers can enjoy massive discounts while feeling good about giving items a new lease on life.

In many cases, thrifters have been able to score trendy clothing to complete their wardrobe without breaking the bank. Other shoppers have been able to pick up antique furniture that perfectly fits their home at pennies on the dollar.

Regardless of what you pick up from a thrift shop, you can feel good knowing that you're keeping a perfectly good item from being discarded and sent out to the nearest landfill. This can also reduce the need for companies to produce new items, reducing both carbon pollution and waste.

Down in the comments section, others users shared the same frustrations as the original poster.

"This can't be real ... [please] tell me this is a joke," asked one commenter.

"I see this also! People who know nothing about the fashion resale business are trying to price pieces in a thrift store!" noted a second user.

Another commenter came up with their own theory.

"My hypothesis is that it's some sort of fraud-adjacent tax thing, where if they inflate the value at first, they can do some large tax write-off later," they wrote.

