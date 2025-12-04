  • Business Business

Shopper photographs 'ridiculous' items on sale at Goodwill: 'Who is buying this stuff?'

"I rarely go there anymore."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A Redditor was recently shocked by the price tags they saw while thrifting. They had to share the outrageous prices with the community at r/ThriftGrift

The original poster titled their post "This is getting ridiculous." It featured photos of mantel decorations priced between $19.99 to $29.99. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

One of the biggest joys of secondhand shopping is getting a great deal. This particular store seemed bent on defeating that purpose. 

This ruins the experience for thrift shoppers who could otherwise snag great deals like others have. Thrifters have been able to score inexpensive Christmas ornaments, bathroom decor, vintage lucite candles, and other decorations. 

While there's money to be saved and joy to be found in thrifted items, there are even more benefits to thrifting. By shopping secondhand, you can redirect items from landfills. Objects that do end up there release pollution into our air.

For example, clothing can release methane as it decomposes. That traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns. 

Plastic items break down into microplastics, which can end up in our food supplies. That means more health risks when they get back into our bodies. Electronics leach especially toxic chemicals, which can affect nearby communities. 

Thrifting helps to evade all of that, and you might even make a little money in the process. It's possible to earn a few bucks by selling your gently loved items. That extra cash is always welcome, and your actions can support a circular economy

The Reddit community was equally baffled by the high prices being seen at the thrift store by the original poster. 

"Who's buying this stuff?" wrote one community member. 

"They get everything for free. why not move it out by pricing it cheaper," replied another. "Volume over higher profit per item. I rarely go there anymore. It's still junk but they want a premium for it."

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

