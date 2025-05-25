Hair salon worker captures stunning video after looking through ceiling skylight: 'Surreal moment'

"They were here before us."

Skylights are designed to highlight nature's beauty and to let natural light shine through a building's interior. But a recent skylight sighting took that to an extreme level.

What's happening?

In a viral Instagram post, ABC News (@abcnews) shared a brief clip of a coyote drinking water from a skylight. The "surreal moment," as ABC put it, happened on the rooftop of a Los Angeles hair salon.

In the video, the light-colored coyote is a stark contrast against the skylight and blue sky. It eagerly laps up water from a puddle that had collected on the skylight.

Although some commenters found the image to be beautiful, others were quick to point out that it actually points to a troubling problem.

"We need more accessible water sources for them," one commenter wrote. "They were here before us."

Some guessed that the coyote had been displaced by earlier wildfires that ravaged Southern California.

Why is this important?

Whether it was displaced by fire or other reasons, it's clear that a coyote shouldn't be on a rooftop or getting its water from a skylight.

But sadly, instances like this are becoming more common. Whether it's because of urban sprawl or a warming planet, many animals' natural habitats are shrinking or disappearing, forcing them into unfamiliar environments.

When animals are put in unfamiliar situations, they become more likely to act aggressively. This can prove dangerous for both the wildlife and humans who encounter them.

In April, a coyote chased and injured two children in Dallas. In Portland, Oregon, a young girl was terrified after being chased by a coyote. And other sightings have recently occurred in urban environments like downtown Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

What can I do?

Knowing what to do if you encounter a coyote is vital to your safety and the animal's. Even if it looks cute, it's important to remember that a coyote is a wild animal, and it may be hungry or scared from being in an unfamiliar environment.

The Urban Coyote Research Project offers six steps to avoid potential conflicts with a coyote. Key among them are not feeding the coyotes, keeping pets leashed and nearby, and not running away.

"Although coyotes have been known to attack humans (and pets) and as such are a potential danger to people, especially children, risks are minimal and we feel that the majority of attack incidents could be reduced or prevented through modification of human behavior," the Project said.

