Video shows mother cougar fleeing California wildfires with her cubs: 'Keep up with Mama'

Last month, multiple wildfires raged across California, killing multiple people and leaving thousands without homes. Unfortunately, wildlife also felt the effects of these fires, as a TikTok video showed.

What's happening?

In a clip from ABC 7 shared by user Jane (@nataliecibel), a family of cougars, a mother and two cubs, can be seen running for safety from the Palisades fire.

"These fires got all the animals coming down the hill," the person taking the video says. In the video, the cubs struggle to keep up with their mama as they run through a residential area in Topanga Canyon.

"Those babies!" one person commented. "Keep up with Mama!"

"I hope everyone is kind to all this wildlife that is now forced into urban areas," another wrote. "We need to find a way to coexist."

Why is this video important?

According to The New York Times, at least 29 people were killed in the Palisades and Eaton fires in January, with nearly 14% of homes within the fire perimeter destroyed and nearly $275 billion in economic losses caused.

This TikTok video shows the impact beyond these human losses.

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, "Mountain lions bolted across roads. People outside the fire zone suddenly saw new bird species appear in their neighborhoods."

The fires had and will continue to have a large impact on animals. "Air pollution from more urban fires is going to have a greater health impact on birds, just as it is expected to have a greater impact on people because of all the particulates in the smoke that are so much more toxic given what's gone up in flame: plastic, tires, flame retardant," said ecologist Olivia Sanderfoot.

For mountain lions like the family in the video, the fires can negatively impact their hunting. A study of the Woolsey Fire in 2018 found that cougars took more risks by crossing highways to find food. Less brush for hunting and less area for roaming led to more conflicts between mountain lions, which were the "top cause of mortality among subadult mountain lions," per the Smithsonian Magazine.

According to BBC News, wildfires have become 2.4 times more likely since the start of industrialization because of society's reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and oil. The International Fund for Animal Welfare notes that drier conditions and higher winds, conditions exacerbated by a warming planet, can make fires stronger and harder to contain.

What's being done about wildlife restoration following the fires?

During the height of the fires, the Pasadena Humane Society took account of animals left behind, including pets like dogs, cats, and horses.

"We are logging every report of animals left behind and dispatching search and rescue teams as quickly as possible in areas that are safe to enter," spokesperson Kevin McManus told CNN.

Other residents and organizations have made efforts to locate and rescue animals following the fires.

"If they can't go home, they're going to need new homes, permanent new homes, until there's a rebuild to where they go," said livestock owner Cole Bush, who created the Ojai Horse and Herd Network to connect livestock owners in need with those who can help.

For scientists, there is still much to learn regarding the behavior of animals following wildfires. Many groups, including Xerces Society, Snail Search, and Project Phoenix, will work to take account of wildlife throughout the burn areas in L.A.

One of the best ways to protect wildlife from the effects of wildfires is to reduce the chances of dangerous wildfires in the first place. The U.S. Department of the Interior outlines 10 ways we can personally aim to stop the start and spread of wildfires, including maintaining vehicles, properly caring for campfires, and being aware of conditions.

On a larger scale, lowering the risk of severe wildfires can be aided by adopting more sustainable modes of transportation, such as trains and electric vehicles, and using sustainable energy like solar panels or wind energy.

